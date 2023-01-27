A high-profile women’s international friendly is expected to take place in Malta as the Netherlands and Austria are set to rub shoulders on our shores.
Earlier this month, the Times of Malta had reported that the matchup between the two national teams was being circulated in the Dutch media already.
The two football associations announced that they will be based on the Maltese islands during the February international window.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us