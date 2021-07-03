A 40-year old woman was seriously injured when hit by a car on Triq Tas-Sliema in San Ġwann.

The police said the accident took place at 12.25pm, when the woman, who lives in St Paul’s Bay, was hit by Fiat vehicle being driven by a 32-year old Italian man.

The woman was given assistance by a medical team and taken to Mater Dei Hospital. She was later certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.