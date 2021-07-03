A 40-year old woman was seriously injured when hit by a car on Triq Tas-Sliema in San Ġwann.
The police said the accident took place at 12.25pm, when the woman, who lives in St Paul’s Bay, was hit by Fiat vehicle being driven by a 32-year old Italian man.
The woman was given assistance by a medical team and taken to Mater Dei Hospital. She was later certified as having sustained serious injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us