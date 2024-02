Birkirkara will be looking to at least maintain their seven-point lead at the top of the Assikura Women’s League when the Top Four phase second round starts this weekend.

The Stripes extended their gap in first place after beating Hibernians while second-place Swieqi United slipped to a defeat at the hands of Mġarr United, last weekend.

The Greens will be Birkirkara’s opponents this Friday with Patrick Curmi’s team at the back of a fine 3-2 win over the Owls, their first in this Top Four phase.

