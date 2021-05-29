The decriminalisation of abortion is a basic essential step that requires urgent action, ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said during the green party’s annual general meeting on Saturday.

He said when concluding the meeting that it is essential that women who undergo abortion are protected by the state and not threatened with prosecution and persecution.

“Empathy is key,” he said as he criticised the Labour and Nationalist parties for stonewalling the debate.

Video: ADPD

The meeting also decided that ADPD should address the issue in its forthcoming electoral manifesto.

Cacopardo also spoke on “the discriminatory electoral legislation” on which there is a consensus between the PN and the PL. Both parties, he charged, were responsible for the mess created.

Greens agreed with the need for gender balance and proportionality in the electoral system but these should not be discriminatory or lead to an astronomical increase in the size of Malta’s Parliament.

Cacopardo spoke on the environmental impact of roadworks and “the indiscriminate chopping off of trees”. He also referred to the “abusive works in Comino carried” out by the Gozo Ministry.

Cacopardo was re-elected chairperson of the executive committee. The other members are Mario Mallia and Mark Zerafa, deputy chairpersons; Ralph Cassar, secretary general; Sandra Gauci and Melissa Bagley, deputy secretary generals; Marcus Lauri, PRO; Luke Caruana, treasurer; Mina Tolu, international secretary and Duncan Bonnici, Martina Caruana, Anna Azzopardi, Donal Kelly, Jamie Mercieca, and Matthew Mizzi.