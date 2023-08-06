Anna Goncharenko believes that the Malta women’s U-17 waterpolo national team have the potential to reach higher objectives if they are given the right support following their exceptional performance at the European Championship finals in Turkey last week.

The Malta U-17 national team secured their best-ever performance in a European Championship when they managed to finish in 12th place at the continental tournament.

Last week, they managed to secure victories over Switzerland and Romania, who are ranked higher than the Maltese girls in the World Aquatics list, to progress to the knock out stages of the tournament.

The Maltese girls found the going tough against elite European countries such as Italy, France, and Serbia but Goncharenko, who was in charge of the team in the absence of coach Aurelien Cousin, said that the team has shown that with the right investment, they can aspire to bigger objectives.

