“Women still find a lot of obstacles when founding new businesses or when seeking finance. This is why we are even more proud to announce that all the three winning teams of the first edition of the Next Generation Award competition are all led by women,” said Mary Downing, manager of the Microsoft Innovation Centre (MIC) during the announcement of the first edition of the Next Generation Malta Award.

The competition, launched for the first time last year by Microsoft Malta with the support of the US embassy, sought to identify and support Malta’s next generation of entrepreneurs as they turn a vision into a marketable, practical solution to real world challenges. Participating innovators sought to introduce solutions related to technology, commerce or social issues.

The three winning projects are VM Labs & Tech, which operates in the development of innovative technology to help in research methods; Feels like Home, a service about home organising and repurposing spaces; and Eco Market Malta, an event-based project in environmental sustainability which includes products and services.

The three winning entrepreneurs will now enjoy mentoring, tools and access to the Microsoft Innovation Centre in Malta over an eight-month period so that they can be helped to develop their business propositions further.

Congratulating the winners, Mark Schapiro, chargé d’affaires at the US embassy, said: “Through The Next Generation Award we are seeking to empower Malta’s next generation of entrepreneurs to create innovative solutions to Malta’s challenges. We have always valued entrepreneurship and innovation and our commitment remains that of supporting initiatives that promote women’s empowerment and participation in economic growth and development.”