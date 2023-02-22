The Women For Women Foundation is hosting the first edition of its Women’s Health and Wellbeing Expo.

The fundraising initiative will be held on March 4 at Villa Arrigo, Naxxar from 10am till 4.30pm.

The event will kick off with a seated buffet brunch while listening to a discussion between experts in the field of women's health and wellbeing.

The speakers include Michelle Montanaro Gauci (Let’s talk about contraception), Chiara Frendo Balzan (Managing the menopause, with or without hormones), Christine Schembri Deguara (Invest in preserving your fertility), Donia Gamoudi (Zooming in on STIs and HPV) and Cher Engerer (How busy women can manage their stress, in little time - for optimal health & wellbeing).

At 12.30pm the event will open its doors, for free, to the public, with leading brands catering to women's health and wellbeing showcasing their latest products and services.

The Women for Women Foundation (WFWF) is a registered voluntary organisation (VO 1961) which seeks to support women’s well-being and economic independence.

Through the careful distribution of resources and other forms of support such as mentoring, WFWF aims to provide a hand-up (rather than a handout) to women and their children who are facing difficult life circumstances despite their hard efforts to improve their lives.