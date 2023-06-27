Co-hosts Australia will play their opening game of next month’s Women’s World Cup in front of a full house, a senior FIFA official told AFP Tuesday.

Dave Beeche, chief executive of the Women’s World Cup, said the Matildas’ opener against Ireland on July 20 has sold out at Sydney’s Stadium Australia, which can hold around 80,000 fans.

“There is currently nothing available,” he said.

Beeche also expects a capacity crowd the same day in Auckland where tournament co-hosts New Zealand — the “Football Ferns” - open their campaign against Norway.

