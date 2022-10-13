The broadcast rights income for the women’s Bundesliga will see a 16-fold increase from 2023-24 onwards, the German Football Federation (DFB) announced on Sunday.

Pursuant to the three-year deal, which will run until the 2026-27 season, broadcasters will pay 5.17 million euros ($5 million) per year – which is 16 times the current amount.

By contrast, the TV rights in England of the English Women’s Super League is approximately 9.1 million euros.

