The broadcast rights income for the women’s Bundesliga will see a 16-fold increase from 2023-24 onwards, the German Football Federation (DFB) announced on Sunday.
Pursuant to the three-year deal, which will run until the 2026-27 season, broadcasters will pay 5.17 million euros ($5 million) per year – which is 16 times the current amount.
By contrast, the TV rights in England of the English Women’s Super League is approximately 9.1 million euros.
