Champions Birkirkara will kickstart their women's league title defence against rivals Hibernians as the draw of the Malta FA Women's Leagues were held at the local governing body headquarters, on Monday.

The Stripes, who will be playing in the Women's Champions League qualifiers as from August 7, were handed a heavyweight fixture on the opening day as they will take on 12-time league champions Hibs.

Hibs's new coach Shawn Meilak will be crossing paths with his former side Birkirkara on week one, having guided the Stripes to the women's league title in 2017 before being replaced by current coach Melania Bajada.

Mġarr United, who finished runners-up in both league and domestic cup last season, will open their league commitments against Kirkop United.

Meanwhile, Raiders Għargħur, who will be replacing Raiders (Luxol) as from this season, will face Swieqi United.

Due to an odd number of teams in the championship, Mosta were given a bye on week one and their first appointment will be on week two against Mġarr.

The BOV Women's League gets under way on Octoebr 8 while Birkirkara and Mġarr will contest the Women's Super Cup on December 18.

OPENING PROGRAMME:

Mġarr United vs Kirkop United

Birkirkara vs Hibernians

Swieqi United vs Raiders Għargħur