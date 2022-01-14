Barcelona announced on Friday that 70,000 tickets have been sold for their Women’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid at Camp Nou next month, an attendance that would break the world record for a women’s club match.

It would surpass the previous record from March 2019, when 60,739 supporters watched Barca beat Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

“70,000 tickets sold! Let’s get the stadium bouncing!” the club posted on social media.

