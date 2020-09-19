Malta’s women coach Mark Gatt has named a squad of 20 players for the upcoming UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 qualifier against Denmark. The Maltese girls host the Nordic side this Tuesday in a game that due to the anti-coronavirus protocols will be held behind closed doors at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 18.30).

For this game, coach Gatt kept faith with most of players who were called up for Malta’s two qualifiers of 2020 so far – against Georgia (2-1 win) and Bosnia-Herzegovina (3-2 defeat) last March.

