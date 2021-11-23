The Malta women’s national team will resume its commitments in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifications as they will face Montenegro (rank 72) and Bosnia-Herzegovina (rank 61). On November 26, Malta will host Montenegro at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 7pm). Following this game, Mark Gatt’s side will travel to Bosnia-Herzegovina where they will cross swords with the home nation on November 30 (kick-off: 1pm).
For this double-header, coach Gatt called up 24 players that will form the national team.
