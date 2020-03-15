In the spirit of this year’s International Woman’s Day theme of ‘An equal world is an enabled world’, a number of corporate clients and journalists were hosted to a ‘Mimosas & Lunch’ themed event at The Westin Dragonara Resort in St Julian’s.

All guests were encouraged to make donations towards an initiative led by Carl Lautier from HSBC, which will support women who fell victim to violence, mental health problems, homelessness and other unfortunate causes.

The donations consisted of basic yet essential hygiene and cosmetic items.

The event was organised in collaboration with Debenhams, which offered all guests a make-up session using MAC products.