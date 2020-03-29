Hospice Malta would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to all those who attended their Women’s Day celebration at Palazzo Parisio on March 6.

More than 150 women gathered to celebrate this special day, while helping to raise funds for Hospice Malta, an NGO that provides palliative care services free of charge to over 1000 patients annually. Hospice Malta is also currently raising funds for St Michael Hospice, a brand-new state-of-the-art complex for their patients.

Attendees of the Women’s Day event enjoyed the beautiful morning with a welcome drink and savoury and sweet items, together with free- flowing water, orange juice, tea and coffee. Hospice also organised a raffle and handed out a small gift to all women present.

Hospice Malta wish to extend their heartfelt thanks to all sponsors who helped make this event a success including M. Demajo Wines & Spirits Ltd, Piscopo Gardens, Marion Mizzi, JB Stores, Malta Hilton, SV Beauty, ProHealth, Camilleri tal-Ħelu, Palazzo Parisio and Francis Busuttil & Sons.

Those willing to make a small contribution towards Hospice Malta are kindly urged to visit https://hospicemalta.org/product/donation-general/ and make a donation online.