All-female choir Vox Dulcis Chorale will be performing a concert on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Sunday.

The programme will include a variety of jazz and contemporary numbers as well as film and musical theatre, featuring songs from Burt Bacharach, the Beatles and Leonard Berstein, among others.

The choir will be conducted by John Anthony Fsadni and accompanied by pianist Petra Magri Gatt. Thea Saliba will host the show.

The concert will be held at the concert hall of the Malta Society of Arts at Palazzo de la Salle, 219, Republic Street, Valletta on Sunday at 7.30pm. For tickets, call on 9922 1013 or send an e-mail to voxdulcischorale@gmail.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.