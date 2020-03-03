Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum will be holding daily tours at 11am between tomorrow and Friday in celebration of Women’s Day.

The tour will examine the strong female presence in the former home of Capt. Olof Frederick Gollcher, son of a prosperous shipping merchant of Swedish descent.

Visitors will learn about Gollcher’s mother, Elisa, who helped her son purchase the Palazzo in 1927 as well as his wife, Teresa ‘Nella’, a nurse with St John’s Ambulance brigade.

The tour will also reveal the identity of a number of the female sitters in Palazzo’s portraiture collection.

One will learn about rarer objects from the collection including coins, seals which include female portraits and accessories worn by women.

Following the tour, visitors will be invited to the roof terrace where they can enjoy a complimentary glass of prosecco while enjoying the panoramic views.

To book a place, send an e-mail to bookings@palazzofalson.com or by calling 2145 4512. Children under the age of six are not allowed entry into the museum.