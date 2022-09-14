The women’s game will usher into a new era as for the first time ever it will have a specific sponsorship in Maltese insurance agency Assikura, running for the next two years.

Assikura will sponsor not only the senior competitions – the league championship and the Knock-Out – but also the U-21 league (National Women’s Youth League) and the U-21 knock-out competition.

Pierre Brincat, Director of the Women’s Football at the MFA, expressed his delight as the local competitions will have a unique identity for the first time ever.

“This is another dream come true to have a sponsor committed solely to the women’s game in Malta,” Brincat told a news conference.

