The Malta Basketball Association (MBA) drew up this season’s MAPFRE MSV Life Women knock-out pairings on Tuesday.

In a press conference at the Ta’ Qali pavilion, MBA president Paul Sultana said he believes that this year’s competition will be strong and balanced once the four teams, currently having a number of injuries, are back to their top shape.

The MBA chief explained that this year’s semi-finals would take place on December 7, while the final is penciled in for March 31.

