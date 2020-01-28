Week 11 of the BOV Women’s League sees leaders Birkirkara take on second-placed Swieqi United at the Mosta Ground on Tuesday. The Stripes currently occupy top spot with 25 points after nine league games followed by the Oranges three points behind. Meanwhile, Mġarr United, who sit in third place, meet Raiders Għargħur.

Swieqi United vs Birkirkara (Tuesday – 20.15, Mosta Ground)

The clash between Swieqi United and Birkirkara could have a bearing on the title race.

With Birkirkara leading Swieqi by three points, they could extend their lead to six points and make an important step towards winning their fourth straight domestic title.

On the other hand, a win for the Oranges would see them join the Stripes at the top and leave the title race wide open.

Both teams have scored the highest number of goals so far with Birkirkara, led by Melania Bajada, finding the net 57 times while Swieqi, under the guidance of Keith Gouder, have scored 42 goals.

In addition, they also boast the best defensive records in the league with Swieqi United conceding just five and Birkirkara suffering six goals.

The Stripes will be banking on Loza Abera whose 21 goals have been a massive contribution to the team’s journey so far. Swieqi’s top scorer is Jade Flask with 12 goals.

Hibernians vs Mosta (Tuesday – 20.15, Dingli Ground)

The encounter between Hibernians and Mosta is an opportunity for both to make up for a difficult start to the season.

The Paolites are currently bottom with just one point, gained in a 1-1 draw against Mosta in the first-round tie, while the Blues have two points.

While this will be Hibernians’ first game of 2020, Mosta are on the back of three straight defeats against Raiders Għargħur, Kirkop United and Swieqi.

Mġarr United vs Raiders Għargħur (Tuesday – 20.15, Mġarr Ground)

Third-placed Mġarr United face Raiders Għargħur as they seek to keep their title hopes alive after slipping to third, six points behind leaders Birkirkara.

The Greens will be looking to bounce back after their 3-1 defeat against the Stripes in their latest league appointment.

Forward Haley Bugeja, who grabbed her first Malta goal in the friendly against Turkey, will be Mġarr’s main attacking threat – she has already scored 17 goals this season.

Raiders, on their part, are third bottom with eight points. They opened the 2020 commitments with a comfortable 6-1 win over Mosta.

MD11 bye: Kirkop United.

STANDINGS

Birkirkara (nine games) 25; Swieqi United 22; Mġarr United 19; Kirkop United 9; Raiders Għargħur 8; Mosta 2; Hibernians 1.