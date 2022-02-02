Mġarr United women’s team’s title credentials will be tested when they take on joint-leaders Birkirkara at the Centenary Stadium, tonight (kick-off: 8.30pm).

The Greens have improved last year’s form to stage a firm challenge to this year’s championship together with the Stripes, having picked up 25 points in nine games.

Mġarr have been dominant, showing resiliency at the back and fluidity upfront. They are yet to concede a single goal after nine games with goalkeeper Patricia Ebejer keeping clean sheets for 900 minutes.

