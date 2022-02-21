The Malta women’s waterpolo national team left Malta on Monday on their way to Italy where they are set for a week-long training camp in Ostia in preparation for their upcoming commitments in the European Championship qualifiers that will be held in Malta.

Coach Anthony Farrugia has selected a group of 16 players for this training camp as they step up their preparations for the qualifying round Group C matches that will be scheduled between March 4 and 6 at the National Pool in Gżira.

The women’s national team have a tough task on their hands as they will be up against Portugal, Israel, and France.

The Maltese girls will be looking to emulate the heroics of their male counterparts who last weekend booked their qualifying spot to the Euro finals for a fourth successive time when they ended runners-up in their tournament following convincing victories over Ireland and Lithuania before losing their final match against Romania.

