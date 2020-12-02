The United States women’s squad have agreed a settlement deal with the US Soccer Federation on outstanding claims over working conditions, it was announced on Tuesday.

The agreement, filed in a California federal court, was focused on travel, hotel accommodations, match venues and staffing, while setting up an appeal from players over a court ruling last May that rejected many of their claims for equal pay to male players in a wage discrimination lawsuit.

US Soccer president Cindy Cone, who took over the post earlier this year, called the settlement “an important and welcomed moment for US Soccer and the women’s national team players”.

“I believe our approach helped us reach this agreement and demonstrates the commitment of US Soccer’s new leadership to find a new way forward with the USWNT. This settlement is good news for everyone and I believe will serve as a springboard for continued progress.”

