The Institute of Directors Malta (IoD) is celebrating International Women’s Day tomorrow by holding an event at the WX2 Business Hub in Ta’ Xbiex, featuring Marie Therese Cuschieri, Nadia Pace and Roberta Lepre, addressing the topic of women’s roles on boards.

They will cover four key areas: challenges of women in leadership, diversity in the boardroom, women’s roles on boards and the impacts of ESG as a growing issue in the boardroom. The discussion will be moderated by Edwin Ward, IoD Malta chair.

Cuschieri is the chair of the Malta Confederation of Women’s Organisations. She has a background in gender equality and sports and has worked in the management of family business, giving her a unique perspective on how women can drive performance and add value to enterprises. In parallel with her doctoral studies in the UK, she was part of the Loughborough University, self-assessment team. Locally, she occupied a number of important posts within Maltese sport organisations, including director on the executive board of the Maltese Olympic Committee during which time she was the chef de mission for the Manchester 2002 Commonwealth Games and Athens 2004 Olympic Games. She leads IoD Malta’s European funding applications servicing the flagship chartered director programme.

Pace is the former CEO of World Aviation Group and now CEO of the Pace Company. She is a C-level business strategist focusing on leadership, business development and growth. She has over 10 years of experience in people leadership and senior-level positions.

Lepre is the founder and director of Weave Consulting, specialised in CSR, working with companies to achieve profitability through sustainability and helping them have a more positive social and environmental impact. She has served as legal adviser to the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality and director of Victim Support Malta, an NGO which provides support to victims of crime.

Attendance is by registration with Kamila Khaziakhmedova on 9965 5825 or e-mail mtc@iodmalta.com.