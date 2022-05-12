A shelter for women facing crisis pregnancies wants to provide round-the-clock support to those in its care.

Dar Tgħanniqa t’Omm has helped 20 women, many from challenging backgrounds, since the pro-life NGO Life Network Malta opened the shelter in 2018.

A team of counsellors and volunteers provide care and assistance for the women and their children, with the support lasting for over a year after the birth of the child.

There are currently five women in the shelter, who have support during the day but are left alone in the evening.

Now, the NGOs wants to provide a 24/7 support structure.

We have had so many different women, from different backgrounds, ages and nationalities come here - Christie Zammit

“We do all we can to support these mothers during and after their pregnancy but we want to do so much more,” the shelter’s administrative officer, Christie Zammit, told Times of Malta.

“Of course, there is always me or someone on call if an emergency comes up but, with a 24/7 service, there will always be someone with them. We believe this will better support the mothers and strengthen their journey to empowerment.”

Demand for services increased during the pandemic

The NGO operates a crisis pregnancy support helpline (2033 0023). Women who call are first greeted by trained listeners and are then referred to counsellors if necessary.

Zammit said the demand for the NGO’s services increased during the past two years due to the pandemic.

In 2021, they received 270 calls and messages and provided 1,040 hours of postnatal support services. Another 650 hours of counselling took place.

The shelter also provided food and other basics to 70 families.

“There have been women who have moved from one shelter to another and the moment they found out they were pregnant they reached out to us for support, support which they never had before,” she said.

“We have had so many different women, from different backgrounds, ages and nationalities come here and we do our very best to support them throughout their pregnancy and even afterwards.”

She said she is still in touch with women who left the shelter more than three years ago and the team makes sure all the mothers are both financially and mentally prepared to leave the shelter when the time comes.

The NGO will be holding its first fundraiser event since the start of the pandemic with a Mother’s Day buffet this evening.