Reigning champions Starlites GIG will face rivals and Independence Cup winners Hibernians in the 2019 Super Cup final on Sunday at 2.30pm.

A balanced and competitive match is expected to tip off the 2019-20 basketball women campaign.

The overseas player quota for the women teams, as decided by the clubs prior to the end of last season, is this year set to a single foreigner.

Starlites, similar to their last three campaigns, will rely on their Spanish shooting guard Patricia Arguello who played for Gran Canaria between 2007 and 2014.

The 32-year-old Madrid born player, who also featured with the Malta team during last June’s Games of the Small States of Europe in Montenegro, was a key element that helped the Naxxar side to win their maiden league championship after a tight play-off final series against Hibs.

“We will start this season ready to defend our league title,” Spaniard David Baudot, who will again coach the team, told the Times of Malta.

“Young Anthea Micallef will be introduced to the senior team following the departures of our centres Giocelis Reynoso, Josephine Grima and point guard Kristy Galea. Micallef will join her young peers Mikela Riolo and Michela Zammit Cordina who have already become regulars in the senior team.”

Reports have it that former Player of the Year Stephanie Demartino may be very close to join Starlites from Depiro.

With reference to the departing players highlighted by Baudot, it is worth to note that Reynoso has now signed for Club Calero in her native Dominican Republic and has also played for her national team in the FIBA Americas Cup last month.

Grima has decided to stop playing whilst the young Galea is now in the US pursuing a basketball scholarship programme.

“The introduction of younger players to the roster is very important for the continuity of the team,” Baudot said.

“We need to manage carefully the mix of energy of the young players with the experience of the more seasoned players.”

Hibernians will this year be coached by their former youth team coach and ex-guard Silvia Gambino.

The 33-year-old Italian, who also won a championship as a player with Hibs in the past years said: “After the Independence Cup, I realised how balanced the league will be this year. I like that all the teams seem to have changed their philosophy by adding more younger players on their roster.

“This season at Hibs, I now have a longer squad. My goal is to give to all a lot of playing time and experience to most of the young players so as to help them grow as players. Obviously, I would be extremely satisfied if I manage to do this whilst also winning trophies.”

The Hibs squad which once again will be led by the veteran Maltese-Australian guard Samantha Brincat was also boosted with the arrival of utility player Ashley van Vliet nee Vella. The latter, who last played in France and Poland, is having her first stint playing club basketball locally even though she has represented Malta many times even in FIBA European Championships.

A foreign import player might be on the cards in the near future for the Paolites in their quest to have the league trophy return on their clubhouse cabinet. Last year Hibs had Amelia Simmons but the American seems to be seeking pastures new.

ARMS Depiro have already boosted their side with the inclusion of a new foreign import, namely Hannah Johnsson who played NCAA Division 1 basketball with the University of Washington up till the end of her senior year a few months ago. Johnson, 23 years and from Los Angeles, was a member of the Huskies team that made it to the NCAA Final Four in 2016.

Ruben Baldacchino, the Depiro women coach said: “As a club, we are working in developing players. This year we are bringing into the seniors league no fewer than seven new faces being mainly players from the club nursery. The club has invested in a very good American who will help the growth of these young players.

"Our aim is to have a good season, while keeping youth development as our main priority. Our hope is that in the coming years Depiro will return back on top with players coming out from the club’s youth development programme.”

Similar to their male counterparts, Luxol are also passing through a somewhat transition phase in the women’s category.

“The expectation is to improve Luxol’s position over last season’s showing and hopefully also be contenders for some silverware in the coming months,” coach Ruth Spiteri said.

For the time being Luxol are opting to rely only on their Spanish ‘local’ foreigner Ina Baena Madina who has been playing for the violets for a number of years. It may be, similar also to the men, that Luxol will opt to engage a pro foreign import in the next transfer window.

For this season, Luxol have acquired the services of the young guard Julia Schembri, formerly of Athleta and Depiro, and will have the return of veteran Amanda Mercieca, after a year hiatus, as well as the young Martina Darmanin and Christina Sollami, who were both missing for a large part of last season.