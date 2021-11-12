Raiders Lija caused the major upset of Matchday 5 of the MFA Women’s League when they held title hopefuls Swieqi United to a 0-0 draw. Meanwhile, leaders Birkirkara bounced back to winning ways after securing a large victory over Mtarfa to cement their leadership in the league.

Prior to the Raiders Lija encounter, Swieqi had won their previous three league games as they were on nine points, just one behind joint-leaders Birkirkara and Mġarr. A win would have kept them within touching distance of the Stripes as Mġarr were serving a bye.

However, their slip against Raiders has now put them three points behind Birkirkara, even though Swieqi have a game in hand. A game which they will play next week against fellow title challengers Mġarr, with whom they share second place on 10 points.

