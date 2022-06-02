Malta’s senior national volleyball team emerged as the unbeaten winner of an international tournament organised by the CEV (Confédération Européenne de Volleyball), with emphatic 3-0 victories over both Northern Ireland and San Marino. San Marino placed second overall after defeating Northern Ireland 3-2 in a very exciting and close encounter.

On the final day, the young Maltese girls had the upper hand on San Marino although it was not an easy run for the home team.

The determination and the spirit of the team proved crucial in the final points of the second and third set. The tournament, which falls within the CEV’s Small Countries Association (SCA) calendar, was held at the Cottonera Sports Complex over the weekend.

