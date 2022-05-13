The draw for the 2023 Women’s World Cup football, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, will take place in Auckland on October 22 this year, FIFA said on Friday.

An expanded field of 32 teams will find out their group-stage opponents for the ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup.

The tournament starts on July 20 next year, with New Zealand playing the opening game, also in Auckland.

