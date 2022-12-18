Football Australia boss James Johnson vowed tough sanctions Sunday after a goalkeeper was attacked during an A-League match, but insisted the sport was safe and there were no concerns about co-hosting the women's World Cup next year.

The derby game between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City was abandoned Saturday evening after chaotic scenes in which 150 fans stormed the pitch at the city's AAMI Park stadium.

City goalkeeper Tom Glover was smashed in the head with a metal bucket full of sand which left him with a concussion and a bloody gash that required stitches.

Match referee Alex King was also hurt in the melee, as was a television cameraman who was hit by a flare.

