One of the best ways to get people's attention nowadays is through audiovisual content. However, it is not enough to record a video, as it is necessary to go through an editing process. In this sense, you must know the importance of video editing.

A notable evidence of the great advances in technology is that currently everyone who has a mobile phone with a built-in camera has the ability to record a good video. This is an option that both individuals and companies have used to make themselves known and promote their brands and products.

However, to make them really good and capture people's attention, it is necessary to put the videos through a production and editing process, in which you can improve the quality of the production and impress viewers. In this sense, we will talk about the importance of the video editing phase, and what is the best tool to obtain quality results, which will have nothing to envy to large productions.

Why should you edit the videos?

Creating audiovisual content is a three-stage process. The first one is to form the concept of what the video will be and organise everything that the second phase entails, which will be the recording. Finally, it is necessary to pass all the material through a post-production or editing stage, in which the quality of the images will be improved to obtain an optimal and impressive result.

There are certain aspects of a video that cannot be done on set, and if they are not fixed, they will negatively affect the content and will not be as attractive to the public. In this sense, while you edit you can include sounds, a soundtrack, delete the footage, turn voices ‘off’, and even add special effects.

The good news is that you do not need to invest so much money to edit videos, because currently you can find programs to edit videos freely that are available on the internet, so the truth is that without being an expert in the area, you can have some fantastic videos for your stories on social networks such as Facebook and Instagram, advertisements or YouTube videos. Even if you are a Mac user, you would easily find a suitable video editor for Mac like Filmora.

Why Filmora is the best choice for you?

Thanks to Filmora, the free professional video editor for all audiences and all levels, professional video editing is no longer a complicated and multi-team job.

In order to obtain a professional edition of our videos, really attractive and aimed at all online media such as YouTube, Instagram or Facebook, there is a program on the market that will cover the need to edit videos – Wondershare Filmora. Its latest version Filmora X for Mac, is a powerful tool, for all novice creators, with a large list of effect templates that can turn a nondescript video into a great product, in a few minutes and with little effort. Keyframing, motion tracking, audio ducking, colour matching are some of the many options this program offers, with them, even if you are new to video editing, you can still create a high-quality video like a professional.

Filmora Video Editor is an easy-to-use programme that offers its users an intuitive interface and basic and advanced editing tools so that anyone can edit original and good quality videos in no time. It’s especially simple and intuitive for creators or companies that are beginning in the world of video and without previous knowledge of video editing.

Ideal for creating content on YouTube

Any content creator who is thinking of opening a YouTube channel considers Filmora X as their ideal tool. Among its advantages is the ability to cut videos, rotate, trim, control speed, adjust brightness and a large collection of effects and layers, texts, labels, titles and music free of copyright (to avoid claims of copyright rights ), a nice interface but a very affordable price.

What’s more, in Filmora there are many features that video creators use for their daily work such as green screen, split screen, picture-in-picture, zooming and many others that will give more freedom to customize the images, and effects. This powerful and simple software also offers the possibility of exporting videos quickly to social networks such as Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Vimeo. You can get the software from Mac Store to have a try.

Wondershare is a company founded in 2003, a world leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. With powerful technology, the solutions offered are simple and convenient, making Wondershare trusted by millions of people in more than 150 countries around the world.