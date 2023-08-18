Chris Wood clinched Nottingham Forest’s first Premier League win this season as the New Zealand striker’s last-gasp header sealed a 2-1 win against Sheffield United on Friday.

Wood netted in the 89th minute at the City Ground to ensure Forest bounced back from their 2-1 defeat at Arsenal in their season opener last weekend.

Steve Cooper’s side had taken the lead early in the first half thanks to Taiwo Awoniyi’s header.

Gustavo Hamer equalised before the break on his Blades debut. The midfielder arrived last week from second tier Coventry.

