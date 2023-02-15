Tiger Woods reflected on LeBron James's NBA career scoring record on Tuesday, marvelling at the Lakers great's continued dominance even as he tries to prolong his own superstar career.

"That record, we thought it would never be surpassed," Woods said of James's move past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to the top of the NBA's all-time scoring list -- a spot Abdul-Jabbar had held for 39 years.

"What LeBron is doing, also the amount of minutes he's playing, no one's ever done that before at that age. To be able to play all five positions, that's never been done before at this level for this long."

Asked about a possible equivalent in the golf world Woods said perhaps the record 82 US PGA Tour titles he shares with Sam Snead.

