Tiger Woods has ruled out making a full-time return to professional golf as he works his way back from career-threatening leg injuries.
The 15-time major winner told Golf Digest in an interview published on Monday that although he is confident of eventually making a return to the sport, he expected he would only play select tournaments from now on.
The 45-year-old former world number one suffered compound fractures in his right leg after a car he was driving in a Los Angeles suburb in February veered off the road and flipped several times.
Before the accident, Woods was already playing a reduced schedule following multiple surgeries on his back and knee over the years.
