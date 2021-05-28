Tiger Woods described his rehabilitation from injuries sustained in a February car crash as the most “painful” experience of his career and declined to comment on his possible return to the sport, Golf Digest reported Thursday.

In a brief interview on the magazine’s website, Woods said he is targeting being able to walk on his own as he recovers from multiple fractures in his right leg suffered in the crash in California three months ago.

The former world number one and 15-time major winner is no stranger to rehab, having undergone multiple surgeries on his back and knee over the years in order to extend his career.

However the 45-year-old told Golf Digest that his previous stints in recovery paled in comparison to his present situation.

