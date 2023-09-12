The Malta U-21 national team will continue their commitments from Group B of the European Championship qualifiers when they host Hungary at the Tony Bezzina Stadium in Corradino on Tuesday (kick-off: 5.45pm).

Ivan Woods’ boys head into the match on the back of a disappointing debut in the continental qualifiers after suffering a heavy 6-0 defeat to Spain at the Tony Bezzina Stadium last Friday.

While it was always going to be a difficult ask for the Maltese youngsters to try and mount a serious challenge to the European Championship finalists, the Malta U-21 coach wants his players to use that match as an important learning curve ahead of another tough encounter against the Hungarians.

