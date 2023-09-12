The Malta U-21 national team will continue their commitments from Group B of the European Championship qualifiers when they host Hungary at the Tony Bezzina Stadium in Corradino on Tuesday (kick-off: 5.45pm).

Ivan Woods’ boys head into the match on the back of a disappointing debut in the continental qualifiers after suffering a heavy 6-0 defeat to Spain at the Tony Bezzina Stadium last Friday.

While it was always going to be a difficult ask for the Maltese youngsters to try and mount a serious challenge to the European Championship finalists, the Malta U-21 coach wants his players to use that match as an important learning curve ahead of another tough encounter against the Hungarians.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta Sports website...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.