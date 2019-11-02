An encore screening of a Met Opera performance of Franco Zeffirelli’s celebrated production of Turandot by Giacomo Puccini will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, tomorrow at 2.30pm. The production stars Christine Goerke in the title role of the icy Chinese princess who has renounced all men. Yusif Eyvazov sings Calàf, the suitor who risks his head for her hand and sings the famed aria Nessun dorma. Eleonora Buratto is the slave girl Liù and James Morris is Calàf’s long-lost father, Timur. For tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org/en/event/met-opera-encore-turandot-puccini-2019-2020-programme.
