The Building and Construction Authority on Friday denied claims that building codes had been concluded and shelved.

In a statement, the BCA said work on the codes was under way and consultation was being carried out with the Chamber of Architects and other stakeholders for work on the codes to be concluded.

The claims that the codes had been shelved were made by architect Martin DeBono, a former government consultant when testifying in the Jean Paul Sofia public inquiry.

DeBono said that, as buildings evolved and construction was on the rise, the need for building codes had been pressing.

He claimed that work on the first two of seven codes was completed in 2020 and the codes were presented to ministries.

But as the general election approached, the ministers and their officials “disappeared”.

Contractor licences

In the same statement, the BCA also said that around 2,300 construction contractors have applied for a licence from the Building and Construction Authority.

Contractors have until the end of October to apply for one. By January 2025 all contractors will need a licence to build, demolish, and excavate buildings to operate.

Further information on the licencing can be obtained on tel: 2095 5000, 2095 5555 jew 8004 9000 or e-mail.

New rules requiring construction contractors to be licensed were published in July.

The BCA said that the licence will not replace enforcement and this will continue to be strengthened.