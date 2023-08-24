Work on one of two new sacristies on either side of Għajnsielem parish church is in an advanced stage.

The building of the church stopped in 1935 and resumed between 1955 and 1979, while the church underwent the cleaning of the interior stone (unvjar) between 1979 and 1989. However, the sacristies were never completed.

Innocent Centorrino is helping with the works on the new sacristies in order to conform to the original plans of the church by architect Ugo Mallia. The present works are under the direction of architect Saviour Micallef.

The sacristies will serve as the organ chambers, together with other facilities. The organ is being built by Noel Gallo, a Maltese internationally renowned organ architect, in association with Michael Farley Organ Builders of UK. The organ will be available for viewing from a special walkthrough glass bridge above the pipework. This will give visitors a unique opportunity to view its interior.

It is planned the organ will be in place by Christmas.

The new building will give wheelchair-bound people access to the new sacristies and the presbytery. A crying room and space for stores will also be available.

Work on the new windows, designed using the same style of the existing ones, is also under way.

Several volunteers are helping out with the execution of this massive project.