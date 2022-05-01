It’s Workers’ Day! We need it more than ever! Let’s just look at two issues. The number of tragic incidents at places of work and low-paid Gig workers. These are enough to shake our conscience. Mark Laurence Zammit’s write-up in last Monday’s Times of Malta was interesting and appropriate.

The CEO of an employment company said “it is impossible to employ a food delivery driver legally”. What are the authorities concerned doing? The fact that “several drivers quit within a month” is not a sign of laziness but a strong indicator that wages are low and working conditions bad. Simple economics tell us that if the “supply” of workers is low, the solution lies in better wages and conditions of work, no?

The Department for Industrial and Employment Relations carried an inquiry about the food delivery business. Has the result been kept under wraps? In whose interest? Zammit reported that the inquiry found that food couriers were not getting enough rest, that their employers were deducting money from their first salary to pay for their attire and work equipment. It also found that the drivers’ employment contracts were “not in line with the Employment and Industrial Relations Act”. Zammit wrote that “bonuses and COLA are not always paid, overtime, sick leave and vacation leave are not covered, work carried out on public holidays is compensated at a flat rate and that the proof of payment does not correspond to the payslips”. No wonder most of these workers are third country nationals! Work is not working!

God forbid workers resort to violence to defend their dignity and rights. Yet protest we must! In Rerum novarum, Pope Leo XIII said: “...it has come to pass that workers have been surrendered, isolated and helpless, to the hardheartedness of employers and the greed of unbridled competition”.

In line with his preferential option for the emarginated in society and the Church, Pope Francis insisted on the urgency of our quest for justice, on avoiding the attraction of consumerism, economic and financial individualism. He sees a situation where many political and economic systems “have made choices that mean exploiting people... we do not only get dignity from power, money, or culture, no! We get dignity from work”. The pope says many have “a purely economic conception of society, which seeks profit selfishly, beyond the parameters of social justice”.

Last January, the pope also spoke about the problem of unemployment. He referred to a hypothetical unemployed person who went to a Catholic charitable organisation to buy bread. Then continued: “What gives dignity is not bringing bread home. You can get it from [the charitable organisation] ‒ no, this does not give you dignity. What gives you dignity is earning bread – and if we do not give people... the ability to earn bread, there is a social injustice... Leaders must give everyone the possibility of earning bread, because this ability to earn gives them dignity. Work is an anointing of dignity.”

Catholics of the world: we must wake up to the call of the Gospel and the harsh realities of life.

joe.inguanez@gmail.com