Malta’s first indoor pool of an international scale, in which €14 million are being invested, will make the Cottonera Sports Complex one of the best in the Mediterranean, the Sports Minister said on Friday.

Clifton Grima said the state-of-the-art Olympic pool will offer “an excellent opportunity” to the aquatic sports sector in Malta to progress and contribute towards more success for the country.

The minister said the pool’s roof had been completed and had been built in a way to complement the bastions. It is eventually intended to be soundproof. The dressing rooms, offices, control and sanitary rooms have also been constructed.

Minister Clifton Grima, centre, at the pool complex. Photo: Jason Borg, DOI

The project also includes building a plant room and a tunnel passing from under the pool, forming part of the complex’s ring road. The minister said the project, which complemented the National Sports Strategy, is clear evidence of the government’s commitment to continue to strengthen the sports infrastructure.

The pool is 5,000 square metres with a 44-metre wooden roof and 44-metre glass walls on each side. It has a depth of 2.2 metres. The length is in line with the requirements of the International Swimming Federation.

The pool will be equipped with the latest technology including bulkheads. It will have a lifting floor to enable swimming coaches to coach from the water.