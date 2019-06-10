Work on a development project in the heart of Sliema, belonging to Marco Gaffarena, continues unabated despite an injunction issued at the request of the government.

The Times of Malta is informed that the works were stopped after the Lands Authority initiated court procedures last month in relation to public land transferred illegally to Mr Gaffarena in 2015, a scandal that led to the resignation of then parliamentary secretary Michael Falzon.

“It seems Mr Gaffarena still enjoys protection because workers can still be seen on site every day carrying out works, including on the part of the property that should have been returned to the public,” sources said.

They said work had appeared to have been stopped soon after the court issued the injunction but it then continued “in full blast” over the past weeks.

An on-site visit by the Times of Malta showed a number of people at work, including on a ground floor shop the court had ordered to be returned to the government.

The Sunday Times of Malta reported last month that despite the court decision that all property exchanged with the government through the controversial deal had to be returned to the public, Mr Gaffarena was still proceeding with his plans to build apartments on land in Sliema that was part of the deal deemed illegal.

The Lands Department had at first said the property indicated by the Times of Malta was not government property but accepted it was when more information was furnished by the Times of Malta.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said he had learnt about the latest developments from this newspaper. His office had officially said the properties in question had been returned to the government.

The Lands Authority later filed a judicial letter asking Mr Gaffarena to desist from doing any further work on the public property in question. It held the developer responsible for damages and threatened further action.

Yet, work on the project still continues.

Meanwhile, another piece of land forming part of the property scandal and which was also supposed to be returned to the public, is still registered in Mr Gaffarena’s name and being considered for development by the Planning Authority.

Mr Gaffarena has applied to turn the large plot of land in the area of Tal-Ħandaq, in the limits of Qormi, into an agritourism project. Illegal structures, including a restaurant, owned by Mr Gaffarena, stood on the outside development zone land.

The agritourism project application was signed by architect Martin Debono, a former Labour candidate and a government consultant.

The court had decided last year that the Qormi land should be returned to the government because its transfer to Mr Gaffarena was illegal.

Dr Muscat had subsequently declared the public interest had been protected.