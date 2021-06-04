Work on one of two sacristies being built on either side at the back of Our Lady of Loreto parish church in Għajnsielem is in an advanced stage. For the past four years, stonework (including intricate works) has been ongoing at the site. The stonework was readied beforehand so that when the actual building started, the building process would take less time.

The building of the church stopped in 1935 and then resumed between 1955 and 1979, while the church underwent the cleaning of the interior stone (unvjar) between 1979 and 1989. However, the sacristies were never completed.

Innocent Centorrino carried out the plans of the new sacristies to be in conformity with the original plans of the church by architect Ugo Mallia.

The completion of the works on the church were carried by architect Joseph Ellul Vincenti, while the current works are under the direction of architect Saviour Micallef. Stonemason John Farrugia, together with his workmen, are building the new sacristies.

The stonework was prepared by Emmanuel Saliba, who is the same stonemason who completed the church’s cupola and bell tower between 1970 and 1979. At the time, Saliba was 24 years old.The sacristies will form the organ chambers, together with other facilities. The organ is being built by Noel Gallo, a Maltese internationally renowned organ architect, in association with Michael Farley Organ Builders of UK.

The organ will cover an area of 90 square metres at a height of four storeys. It will be played from a four-manual console, the largest in Malta. It will have around 3,000 pipes ranging in size from that of a pencil to a 20-foot pipe. The organ will also have a set of tubular bells and a system to control the church tower bells. The organ will be available for viewing from a specially-made walkthrough glass bridge above the pipework. This will give visitors a unique opportunity to view it from inside.