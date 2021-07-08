The pipe organ at Sannat parish church is currently being restored by the Maschione firm of Italy. The organ was manufactured by the Cavalli firm, of Lodi, California, in 1903.

Although several interventions were carried out on the organ along the years, it was never dismantled completely like this time.

In November 2019, Maschione workers dismantled every piece of the organ but due to the current pandemic work on the organ is taking longer than anticipated. It is expected that the organ will be in place by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, restoration work is also being carried out on the organ gallery, including the wooden case enclosing the pipes, the wind and electricity system.

On the upper part of the case, a new decorative design by Gozitan artist Manwel Farrugia has been sculpted in wood by Mario Mangion of Qormi. The sculpture includes flowers, a harp and a fleur de lys. The Three Hills, Gozo’s coat of arms, are also included.

When ready, the motives will be gilded by Paul Vella who had done similar work before at Sannat parish church.