Resident and work permits of all foreign workers in the health, disabled and care of the elderly sectors are being extended by three months in light of the recent COVID-19 developments, Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat said.

He said in a statement that workers whose permit is about to expire should send an email to medical.ima@gov.mt for their permit to be automatically renewed.

Other changes within the expatriates and visa units

In addition to the announced measure that the country will not be accepting new residence and work permit applications from third-country nationals unless they are highly skilled, other changes are to be implemented as follows:

Renewals of residence and work permits should be carried out online on www.singlepermit.gov.mt except by those who do not have online access;

New applications from highly-skilled workers should be submitted online;

Applicants needing to renew their temporary permit should send an email to eresidence.ima@gov.mt and request a confirmation;

The customer care desk will not be meeting the public but will be providing a service via email on eresidence.ima@gov.mt and telephone +356 2590 4800.



The government said third country nationals who had their presence in Malta authorised in March could not apply for a residence or work permit or for a visa before April 1.

If one lost his residence or employment document, or needed to change his address, one could apply at Identity Malta’s office in Msida.

Requests for the issuing of visas will only be accepted in exceptional cases, such in the case of European family members, health professionals and carers.

European citizens and their family members did not need a residence permit if staying in Malta for less than three months. Those staying for a longer period can apply for the documents at Identity Malta’s offices after April 1 and following a 14-day mandatory quarantine if arriving from abroad.

EU citizens and their family members who needed to renew their residence document could do this at Identity Malta’s office in Msida. In view of the existing circumstances, they were not obliged to apply for renewal before their document expired, the government said.