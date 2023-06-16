Din l-Art Ħelwa has started restoration work on the Australian bungalow in Għammieri, a delicate project which is expected to take at least 12 months.

Similar wooden buildings are found in many areas of Australia, where they were designed to make the most of the climate and environment. They were dispatched in "kit form" to all Commonwealth countries – but there is only one in Malta.

It was sent here from Australia in the 1920s to give prospective migrants the opportunity to familiarise themselves with their future environment and to learn timber construction methods.

Photo: Din l-Art Ħelwa

The bungalow was made of deal, a form of softwood, with corrugated iron sheeting used for the roof. It was re-assembled at the private Bugeja Technical Institute (Istituto Tecnico Bugeja) in Ħamrun.

By June 1929, 137 trainees had passed through the training centre, 39 of whom went to Australia.

Around 1930, the bungalow was transferred to the experimental farm in Għammieri, where it was used as a lecture room by the Agricultural Services and Rural Development Division Department.

Photo: Din l-Art Ħelwa

The building fell into disrepair and its plight was first highlighted by the Australian High Commission in the mid-1980s.

In early 2002, the Australian branch of United Nations-linked cultural heritage body ICOMOS made contact with ICOMOS Malta, but it was not until 2018 that Din l-Art Ħelwa confirmed that it would be taking over the restoration of the site.

It was finally granted guardianship of the site in 2022, for a 20-year period.

Photo: Din l-Art Ħelwa

The painstaking restoration work involves dismantling the bungalow, restoring and replacing any missing elements, and reassembling them.

The plans are to relocate the bungalow to the Ta Qali Family Park where the government has identified a site for it that is more easily accessible to the public.

Work on the new location will be starting shortly.

RELATED STORIES When Maltese paid £10 to start a new life in Australia

Sexual abuse, slave labour: trauma of Maltese child migrants sent to Australia

Photo: Din l-Art Ħelwa

The work is being sponsored by the Melita Foundation and the Good Causes Fund, however, more considerable funds are required to complete the project.

Any donors or sponsors can send an e-mail here.

Photo: Din l-Art Ħelwa