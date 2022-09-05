Lately we have been hearing and reading various comments because Marisa Xuereb, president of The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, had the courage to come all out in defence of employers who, during these last months, made all endeavours to retain their treasured employees in their present employment, which employees are at the end of the day the backbone of anybody’s business.

As people in business know well enough, it is very difficult to find suitable Maltese workers to employ.

To resolve this problem, some of our colleagues either resort to poaching workers from other companies or decide to increase the salaries of their employees, even at times to an unsustainable level, to retain them.

In her interview with The Malta Independent on Sunday, the Chamber president went further to explain that when employers increase the salaries of their employees before the end of the year, rather than waiting for January of the following year, and where the increase is at a higher level than the COLA, in such cases the COLA adjustment is considered to be given to the employee well before time and should not be given again in January of the new year.

Xuereb further explained that if the increase voluntarily given before January of the following year is lower than the COLA agreed upon by all social partners, in these cases the difference must be given to the workers concerned. In no way was the president indicating that The Malta Chamber is proposing to touch or sideline the COLA agreed upon by the social partners.

I find it very distressing to note that, during such difficult and trying times, instead of working together to nurture unity between us, there are those who create division with the hope that these attitudes turn us into heroes with our membership.

This results, at best, in misguiding our members and the public in general, creating unnecessary division, rather than fostering unity, which we should all crave for.

The Malta Chamber is certainly well aware of the fact that the COLA agreed to by all social partners has worked well for decades, resulting in industrial peace in so far as remunera­tion to all is concerned. What the Chamber president is proposing certainly does not result in moving away from the COLA as agreed to.

It is only a slight adjustment to the benefit of those employees concerned in the way the agreed increase is put into effect. Handing out the increase to some or all of the employees before time is only benefitting the employees and nobody else, and thus should be encouraged rather than considered as breaking the rules agreed upon by all social partners.

In my opinion it is of the utmost importance to note that any statements to the contrary would be detrimental to all employees as this would only oblige employers to delay any increases in salaries which those employers would wish to hand out to all or some of their employees before time. Any move that is detrimental to employees should not be fostered. This is the backbone for industrial peace.

To conclude, in an interview I had in 2018 I did warn at that time that we must be prepared for a rainy day as that day will come. We are at present passing through a storm.

We must now be careful and watchful to ensure that all inflationary measures that can be avoided are avoided, and not augment problems that we shall certainly have to face in the months ahead.

Reginald Fava is a former president of The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry.