A Work Trial Scheme for Youths has been launched in Gozo, providing a government subsidy to Gozitan job-seekers aged 16-20 wishing to work in Gozo.

The scheme is run by the Ministry of Gozo. Eligible young people will be handed €90 per week for five weeks.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said the aim of the scheme is to enable Gozitan young people to work in Gozo. They are being assisted to work with private companies or voluntary organisations.

The government will pay employers up to 20 hours a week and it will be up to them to give further incentives to the employees or extend their hours.

The scheme is open to all those attending secondary school, MCAST, ITS, Junior College or the university.

The scheme will run between August 3 and September 4.

Applications will be open between July 6 and noon on July 10.

Applications can be made online on mgoz.gov.mt.