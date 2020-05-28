Transport Minister Ian Borg visited the Gort Street roundabout junction in Paceville where a €1.5 million investment is currently ongoing to improve safety and access in this central junction.



“Our infrastructural commitment doesn’t stop. It cannot stop because we have a lot to deliver and to implement to witness a tangible improvement in the quality of life of people. Here we have another example of a holistic project which will not only consider the efficiency and safety of vehicles but also facilities for sustainable means of transport, public transport users and pedestrian use," he said.

He said another €1.6 million investment is under way nearby at the St Andrew’s Road Junction. Last year Infrastructure Malta implemented another project a little further down in Spinola and in the future it will be implementing a multimillion investment on the Pembroke-St Julian’s Connection Project.

The Gort Street junction project includes safer roundabout approach lanes, better spaces for sustainable means of transport and new bus lay-bys accommodating more than one bus.

The footpaths leading to the bus stops were rebuilt while the pedestrian crossings will also be built again. The project also included new underground services and a new lighting system for carriageways and footpaths will be installed.