A 71-year-old worker died on Thursday when he was hit by a truck he was helping manoeuvre.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Wied il-Qoton, Birżebbuġa, at 1pm.

They said the victim, who resides in Mġarr, was hit by a truck driven by a 35-year-old from Mosta, and which he was helping to manoeuvre.

The truck driver was not injured.

An inquiry is being held and the police are investigating.